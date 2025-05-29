Former GAA and Irish League star is banned from driving for speeding

A former County Derry GAA footballer who also played Irish League football for Coleraine, Glenavon and Portadown has been banned from driving for two months for speeding.

Eoin Bradley (41), of Woodland Park in Kilrea, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 28.

He was detected doing 51mph in a 40mph zone on November 21 last year.

The defendant told the court that he "lost track" of his speed. He already had nine penalty points on his licence.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor driving record".

With the defendant reaching twelve penalty points the judge said he would exercise discretion and not ban the defendant for six months.

Instead he banned the defendant for two months along with a £200 fine but existing penalty points remain in place.

