A former County Derry GAA footballer charged with the manslaughter of a customer outside a pub in Portglenone has been released on continuing bail and had his case further adjourned.

Fergal Gerard Doherty (41), with an address given as Main Street in Portglenone - which is Pat's Bar - but who lives at Bogashen Road between Clady and Gulladuff - is charged in relation to October 30 this year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (December 1).

Aaron Law, a father-of-two, died in hospital after an incident outside the accused's pub - Pat's Bar.

In a press release after the incident, a PSNI officer had said: “A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away.

“Aaron was a much-loved father of two children and a cherished son and brother. Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends."

A defence lawyer told an earlier court the accused said he had thrown one punch at Mr Law in "self-defence" after the deceased had swung a punch at him outside the pub and the deceased had fallen.

The lawyer said "it is a terrible, terrible, tragedy" and said Mr Doherty wished to offer his sympathies.