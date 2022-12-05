Fergal Gerard Doherty (41), with an address given as Main Street in Portglenone - which is Pat's Bar - but who lives at Bogashen Road between Clady and Gulladuff - is charged in relation to October 30 this year.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (December 1).
Aaron Law, a father-of-two, died in hospital after an incident outside the accused's pub - Pat's Bar.
In a press release after the incident, a PSNI officer had said: “A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away.
“Aaron was a much-loved father of two children and a cherished son and brother. Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends."
A defence lawyer told an earlier court the accused said he had thrown one punch at Mr Law in "self-defence" after the deceased had swung a punch at him outside the pub and the deceased had fallen.
The lawyer said "it is a terrible, terrible, tragedy" and said Mr Doherty wished to offer his sympathies.
The case has been further adjourned to January 12.