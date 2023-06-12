A former Co Derry GAA footballer charged with the manslaughter of a customer outside a pub in Portglenone has had his case further adjourned to July 6 to fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to potentially send it to the Crown Court.

Fergal Gerard Doherty (41), with an address listed on his charge sheet as Main Street in Portglenone, is charged in relation to October 30 last year.

Aaron Law, aged 34, died in hospital after an incident outside the accused's pub - Pat's Bar.

The accused was not present at Ballymena Magistrates Court but with members of Mr Law's family looking on from the public gallery, a prosecutor said the manslaughter charge has now been formalised. She said: "A decision has now been taken in this case. We are prosecuting for manslaughter."

Ballymena courthouse

A defence lawyer asked for "enhanced CCTV" to be supplied to him from prosecutors.

In a press release after the Portglenone incident, a PSNI officer had said: “A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away.

“Aaron was a much-loved father of two children and a cherished son and brother. Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends."

A defence lawyer told an earlier court the accused said he had thrown one punch at Mr Law in "self-defence" after the deceased had swung a punch at him outside the pub and the deceased had fallen.