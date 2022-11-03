Fergal Gerard Doherty (41), with an address given as Main Street in Portglenone, but from Bogashen Road near Gulladuff, is charged in relation to October 30 this year.

He appeared via video link from Antrim at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Mr Law, a father-of-two, died in hospital after an incident outside the accused's pub - Pat's Bar in the Main Street area of Portglenone.

Ballymena Courthouse.

In a press release after the incident, a PSNI officer had said: “A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away.

A defence lawyer told the court the accused said he had thrown one punch at Mr Law in "self-defence" after the deceased had swung a punch at him outside the pub and the deceased had fallen.

The lawyer said "it is a terrible, terrible, tragedy" and Mr Doherty wished to offer his sympathies.