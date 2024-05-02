Former motorbike racer said he was cultivating cannabis to combat his pain
Matthew Harold Crozier (45), of Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, admitted charges of cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity on May 27 last year.
The cannabis was growing in a bedroom, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.
A defence solicitor said the defendant formerly raced motorbikes at places like Bishopscourt and Kirkistown.
The lawyer said the drugs were for personal use to "assist with health complaints" and was not being supplied to anyone else.
District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down a three months prison term, suspended for a year, and told the defendant he accepted the defendant "struggles with pain" but taking illegal drugs was not the answer and he should see a doctor for pain relief.