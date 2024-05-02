Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Harold Crozier (45), of Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, admitted charges of cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity on May 27 last year.

The cannabis was growing in a bedroom, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A defence solicitor said the defendant formerly raced motorbikes at places like Bishopscourt and Kirkistown.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

The lawyer said the drugs were for personal use to "assist with health complaints" and was not being supplied to anyone else.