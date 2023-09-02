Register
Former Northern Ireland international footballer in court for speeding

A former Northern Ireland international who is also an ex-English Premiership footballer has been in court for speeding.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 20:51 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 20:51 BST

Alan Blayney (41), of Dunlambert Park in Belfast, pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed relating to Halloween last year. He was detected driving a Mini at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A8 on October 31, 2022.

Calling the case at Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This gentleman needs away for work."

Blayney formerly played for Northern Ireland at international level and clubs including Southampton in the Premier League and Linfield and is now a goalkeeping coach at Irish League champions Larne. He told the court he already had three penalty points on his driving licence.

Alan Blayney. Photo by: PresseyeAlan Blayney. Photo by: Presseye
In relation to the case before the court on Thursday, a prosecutor said the defendant had been driving a Mini Countryman vehicle on October 31 on the A8 road and he was detected doing 51mph in a 40mph zone.

The prosecutor said a fixed penalty notice was offered but it had not been taken up in time. The defendant was given three penalty points, was fined £100 and has to pay a £15 'offender levy'.

At the same court in May this year, it had been heard the defendant's Mini was detected doing 90mph in a 70mph section of the A8 on August 19, 2022.

The defendant was not present at court on that occasion and convicting him of speeding and failing to produce a licence to police on the basis of the evidence before the court, Judge Broderick had issued three penalty points; fines totalling £125 and an 'offender levy' of £15.