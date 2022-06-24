Former nurse from Ballymena’s time-wasting tied up ambulance for four hours

Denise Gray (59), of High Street in Ballymena, appeared via video link from Hydebank Prison at the town’s Magistrates Court on Thursday.

In 2019 following around 200 incidents of making nuisance calls to the emergency services she was given a three year ASBO in relation to non-emergency 999 contact.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has now admitted breaching the ASBO on several occasions including contacting the Ambulance Service ‘without cause’ on June 15 this year.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The court heard Gray had called 999 and when an ambulance arrived at her home she refused to travel to hospital.

A prosecutor said the ambulance had to “remain on scene for just under four hours, placing significant pressure on the Ambulance Service”.

Defence barrister Neil Moore accepted it had been an “outrageous” incident.

He said Gray is an alcoholic with “mental health issues” and she phones the emergency services “because, quite tragically, she has nobody else to speak to”.

At court in 2019 a defence lawyer had said the “irony” was that Gray had previously worked as a nurse in England and had been subjected to disruptive patients during her career.

Jailing Gray for the latest offences, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he accepted she had “struggles” but it was a serious offence to “tie up emergency services that are finite”.

He added the involvement of an ambulance at a scene “where it was not required for a period of four hours is a particularly aggravating feature given what we know in terms of the pressures that are currently on the Health Service in general and the Ambulance Service in particular”.