Ryan Corry (43), with an address listed in Ballymena, was at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday for sentencing after previously being convicted after contesting his case.

He had been convicted of a charge of impersonating a police officer. The details of the charge are that 'with intent to deceive, impersonated a member of the police force, or makes a statement or did an act calculated falsely to suggest that he was such a member'. He was also convicted of harassing a female traffic warden.

A prosecutor said police received a report from a traffic attendant saying that at around 10.15am on October 3 last year she "had been attempting to place a parking ticket on a vehicle and a male approached her claiming to be a police officer and challenging her in regards to the traffic violation.

"She states that the male tried to physically block her from putting a ticket on the vehicle and then ripped the ticket off and threw it on the floor."

The traffic attendant then tried to walk away but Corry followed her and he "videoed" her "for a few minutes".

Around 1.30pm she was back in the area when the same male approached her, this time with a female, and Corry "challenged" the traffic attendant, following her for a "number of minutes" making her feel "uncomfortable and intimidated".

The defendant had a "directly relevant" previous record for "identical offences" in 2021 and had been given a suspended prison sentence in February 2022. He was in breach of that suspended sentence with the offences last October.

A defence barrister said there had been no "physical contact" between the defendant and the traffic attendant on October 3 when "frustration and indignation overcame" Corry.

He said in one of the incidents Corry had tried to stop the warden placing a ticket on a car belonging to his then partner as he believed it was "being issued illegally".

The lawyer said Corry's life has taken a "significant downturn" in the last three years.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said "unfortunately" the defendant was "well known" to the court. He said the "main thing" saving Corry from prison was the "fact that you have re-established contact with your children and the positive report from your wife to indicate that a period of custody would be detrimental to the children".

He told Corry: "You need to understand you are no longer a serving police officer. This is twice now you pretended to be a police officer. You have to let that go. If you do this again I will have no hesitation in sending you to prison."

The judge said as a "direct alternative" to imprisonment he was handing down 200 hours of Community Service but said he was re-activating the five months suspended jail sentence Corry was in breach of, to run for two years from now.