Former soldier detained for motoring offences spat at police officer

A former soldier who spat in the face of a police officer after he was detained for motoring offences is to complete 12 months probation, a judge ordered yesterday (Thursday)

By Court Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 08:35 BST

Tye Thompson was also told to carry out 60 hours community service and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

The 23-year-old, of Felden Avenue in Newtownabbey, admitted an assault on police, using a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to provide a breath specimen, being an unaccompanied L driver and not displaying plates.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard police located Thompson behind the wheel of an Audi A4 in the Whitewell Road area of Newtownabbey on December 21 last year.

Laganside court complex.Laganside court complex.
Laganside court complex.

“When taken into custody he spat in the face of a constable.” a prosecution lawyer said.

Thompson also refused to engage with requests for a sample of his breath.

Defence counsel Turlough Madden accepted it had been a “highly unsavoury” incident.

The barrister disclosed that his client had been in the Army but became involved in substance misuse after leaving service.

“There was no sense of direction in his life at all,” Mr Madden submitted.

Sentencing Thompson to a combination of probation and community service, District Judge Anne Marshall also imposed fines of £300 and the 18-month driving ban.

She told him: “Spitting in the face of a police officer dealing with you for driving matters is very serious, it could quite often result in an immediate custody.”