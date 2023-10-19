A former Tyrone county footballer has been given a driving ban after he was caught driving 106 miles per hour on the M1.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Padraig McNulty, of Wellbrook Manor, Dungannon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 18).

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Padraig McNulty of Tyrone. Picture: Andrew Paton/Press Eye

-

A prosecutor told the court that on July 4 this year at around 2.40pm, police were conducting a laser speed check at the M1 Birches junction. They spotted a VW Tiguan travelling towards Belfast which appeared to be driving over the 70mph limit. When police used the laser device on the vehicle, a speed of 106 mph was detected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the driver, the defendant, was stopped and cautioned, he said: “Sorry I am late for an appointment.”

McNulty’s solicitor said: “I know this was over 100mph and puts this in a different context and I know Your Worship’s views on these things and rightly so. The reality was that Mr McNulty was going to an appointment at Craigavon Area Hospital. He previously had his arm broken whilst playing football. It was such an unusual break he was out for a three-month period and he had to have another operation. This appointment was to see if there was going to be a third operation."

The solicitor provided a number of references to the court including one from his employer Big Mac takeaway where he works as a manager. “We also have a letter from a doctor referring to his father and the assistance Mr McNulty gives regarding hospital appointments,” said the solicitor, who added that McNulty has a young family and was accompanied to court by his wife.

"His wife is employed at Antrim Area Hospital and leaves early in the morning to get there and that is why the responsibilities fall to Mr McNulty,” said his lawyer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Bernie Kelly asked: “Have you ever seen anyone brought in after they were hit at 106mph? Could you guess what their state of health? Don’t think there would be too many doctors required, probably be wheeling them straight to the morgue in pieces.”

The lawyer said the McNulty family lead a busy life with a child of three and 10 months. “The concern for Mr McNulty long term was that he would be out of work again with a further operation.”

The district ujdge said: “I take it he doesn’t play football professionally.” The lawyer said ‘no’ but he does to ‘quite a high level’ but not professionally given the sport he is in.

The district judge asked: “Does he play for his county?” The lawyer said he did. “Currently does he play for his county?” asked the judge to which the lawyer said ‘no’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is a moral to that story. When you have certain responsibilities in life, whether that’s children or otherwise, you do not engage in anything that is liable to place you at risk of not being fit to work. His speed is far too high. When you have an appointment anywhere you leave in time to allow you time to get there and you always leave earlier in case there is a hold up on your journey. You do not drive at 106 mph.”

His lawyer said his client is aged 31 with no previous convictions and this appears to be a one-off and he fully cooperated with police. “Obviously this is going to have a significant effect on him.

District Judge Kelly said: “When he knows he has all that responsibility on his shoulders he doesn’t break the law, he doesn’t run the risk of losing his licence. He knows that driving at that speed anything, I mean anything, happens in front of him at 106mph and whatever happens thereafter is out of his control whether it involves just him or other road users. That is the reason why these sorts of speeds have to be roundly condemned. You cannot drive at those sorts of speeds on the motorway or anywhere else.”

McNulty was fined £120 with the offender’s levy and banned from driving for two months.

Advertisement

Advertisement