A former Ukrainian soldier who was three-and-a-half-times the drink drive limit in Co Antrim had been drinking after learning of the death of a former comrade.

Sergii Moiseienko (38), of High Street in Carnlough, had an alcohol in breath reading of 124 - the legal limit is 35 - at Applegreen Services at Crankill Road near Ballymena on April 14 this year.

He was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in breath. He had the assistance of an interpreter at court.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had served in the Ukrainian Army but had been invalided out. His home had been destroyed in the war with Russia.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

On April 14 he learned a former comrade, who had been very seriously injured in a Russian attack, had died and the defendant had taken "far too much drink".

The solicitor said the defendant works in a Ballymena factory and will lose his job as there is no public transport from Carnlough suitable to the times he would need to travel.

The solicitor added: "He made an appalling mistake for which the consequences are going to be dire."

The defendant was banned from driving for 18 months and was fined £300.