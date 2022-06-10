Four arrested for drink driving

At around 11:30pm one male in the Knockmore area of Lisburn was arrested for being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Later in the shift at approximately 1am two vehicles made off from police before crashing a short distance away close to the Comber Road in Dundonald.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following this two men were subsequently arrested for driving with excess alcohol. A spokesperson for the police said “Both men were also very lucky not to suffer any serious injuries from the crash.”

Later at around 3am, police stopped another vehicle and the driver tested over the legal limit for alcohol. “He was also a disqualified driver rendering him uninsured too,” continued the spokesperson for the police. “He of course was arrested as well.”

The spokesperson added: “Four people decided to make a very dangerous choice last night. All were also extremely lucky not to be injured and even luckier not to have caused harm to any member of the public. This was absolutely reckless behaviour.

“Due to this selfish behaviour, vital police resources were also diverted from other calls and incidents throughout the night.