Four arrested over Dunloy false imprisonment

Police are investigating the incident.

The men – aged, 26, 30, 36 and 55 – were arrested on suspicion of burglary and false imprisonment.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said: “The arrests relate to our investigation into a burglary and attack which took place on 24 December in 2020.

“That Christmas Eve night, a number of masked men forced their way into a house in the Moyan Road area of the village and assaulted the male occupant. This was a brutal attack, in which the victim was cable-tied, and punched around the face and head.

“He was left with injuries that required hospital treatment.

“This was, without doubt, a vicious, cowardly and terrifying ordeal.

“Our enquiries continue and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1948 of 24/12/20.”