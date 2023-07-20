Four brothers who attacked a father and son have each been ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service as a "direct alternative" to a custodial sentence.

Nathan Finlay Calderwood (38), of Carnalbanagh Road, Buckna; Dean Raymond Calderwood (36), of Tullykittagh Road, Newtowncrommelin; Stefan Calderwood (35), of Leighinmohr Avenue in Ballymena and Tyler Thomas Calderwood (34), of Maybin Park in Kells, each admitted two charges of assaulting the father and son.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the incident happened after the four brothers attended a "parade event". A prosecutor said at 3.30 on July 12, 2021, police were called to an address in Broughshane and family members said a number of males had arrived at their house and entered without permission" by pushing past a female family member at the front door.

A prosecutor told an earlier court a charge alleging that Tyler Calderwood had assaulted the female was withdrawn by prosecutors. The court, on July 20, heard two males in the house were punched and kicked.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The prosecutor said it had been "very traumatic" for the victims to be attacked in their home which should be a "safe space". The court heard the incident lasted for around two minutes but it had "felt like an age" for the victims.

A defence solicitor said the defendants had apologised and expressed remorse. "Glowing" references provided to the court described the brothers as "hard working members of the community," the solicitor said. He said the "unpleasant" incident had been "out of character".

The defence lawyer said that on July 11 a friend of a family member of one of the Calderwoods had been "struck by a bottle" at a "social event". The solicitor said the defendant had gone to collect his family member and, whilst there, a male was aggressive and the defendant was "set upon by a number of males and he sustained a number of injuries".

The following day after the brothers had met at a "parade event," the defence solicitor said they made an "unfortunate decision" to go to the Broughshane address. The solicitor said at the time of being assaulted on July 11, the Calderwood brother had "just finished chemotherapy treatment" and the other brothers were "over protective".

Sentencing the Calderwoods, District Judge Francis Rafferty said the brothers had "caused terror" to the family and had "absolutely disgraced" themselves.

He asked them how they would feel if a member of their family opened a door and had men "barrelling in" to cause "mayhem" and have their home "violated".

The judge said the men had gone "mob-handed" and he said there had been "health issues that caused significant familial fraternal concern about injuries received the previous night and that might well have heightened your collective perspective".

Judge Rafferty added that no one is "allowed to take the law into their own hands and people are entitled to feel safe and protected everywhere but more so in their own homes".

The judge said it was "lucky" the injuries to the father and son were not more serious "but this kind of thing lives with people for a considerable period of time, if not forever".