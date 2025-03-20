Three buses were destroyed and another was badly damaged in an arson attack at Dunmurry on Wednesday night (March 19).

Local policing Inspector Henderson said: “Officers received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service at approximately 10.15pm that three buses were on fire at Seymour Hill Industrial Estate.

“Officers attended the scene, and noted that the three buses were totally destroyed while another had sustained significant damage.

Officers at the scene following an arson attack on buses parked at Seymour Hill Industrial Estate. Picture by Jonathan Porter / PressEye

“We remain at the scene carrying out enquiries, and are treating this fire as deliberate arson. Anyone that could help with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1764 of 19/03/25.

"We would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the lower end of Seymour Hill housing estate, Seymour Hill Industrial Estate or the Lagan Tow Path between 9.30pm and 10.00pm, who either witnessed suspicious activity or may have dashcam or other relevant footage."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.