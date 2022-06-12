Loading...

Four men charged following Portstewart and Toome burglaries

Four men are due in court tomorrow (Monday, June 13) in relation to burglaries in the Portstewart and Toome areas.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 10:15 am

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the four had been charged following two recent burglaries at commercial premises.

“A 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old-man, alongside two 29-year-old males, all face the same charges of two counts of burglary, possessing criminal property and converting criminal property.

“They were also all charged with criminal damage,” the spokesperson said.

Commercial burglaries took place in Portstewart and Toome.

The four men are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 13.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

