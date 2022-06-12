Four men charged following Portstewart and Toome burglaries

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the four had been charged following two recent burglaries at commercial premises.

“A 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old-man, alongside two 29-year-old males, all face the same charges of two counts of burglary, possessing criminal property and converting criminal property.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They were also all charged with criminal damage,” the spokesperson said.

Commercial burglaries took place in Portstewart and Toome.

The four men are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 13.