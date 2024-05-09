Four men jailed in relation to ‘sadistic’ attack and kidnapping of man in Ballymena
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Cherry, Glen Sheridan, Mark Bradshaw and Sean Davies were sentenced on Thursday, May 9, at Belfast Crown Court.
Cherry (41), whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, was sentenced to 62 months having previously pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.
Sheridan (45), from Florence Walk, Belfast, who had previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping, was handed a sentence of 57 months.
Bradshaw (53), from Skye Park, Ballymena, who had also pleaded guilty to kidnapping, was sentenced to 67 months.
Davies (41), from Queens Park, Saintfield, having pleaded guilty to arson, was sentenced to 28 months. All the defendants’ sentences were divided equally between custody and licence.
A fifth defendant, who had previously pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and kidnapping is to be sentenced at a later date.
Detective Inspector McCoy said: “The attack on the victim took place in a house in Ballymena on 11 October 2021, and is one of the most violent, sickening and sadistic attacks I have ever investigated.
“The victim was subjected to a prolonged assault. He was severely beaten, forced to strip down to his boxer shorts, and made to use his clothes to clean up his own blood.
“The victim was on the floor and unable to defend himself when he was stabbed in the chest with a knife, then slashed on both sides of the face. Throughout the nightmarish attack, the victim was kicked, while continually forced to wipe up the blood. Meanwhile, the defendants laughed."
Detective Inspector McCoy continued: “This man was then taken by car and dumped, like an object, in a field near Broughshane."
Later, the victim was found lying unconscious in the field and wearing only boxer shorts. His car was subsequently found burnt-out on the edge of Ballymena.
Detective Inspector McCoy added: “The man remained in intensive care under sedation for a number of weeks. And the list of injuries sustained is both lengthy and distressing.
"They include a stab wound to his chest, fracture and detachment of the jaw, injuries to his face and roof of the mouth, and a fracture to the base of the skill. He has sustained permanent damage to facial nerves, permanent blocking of a main artery to the brain, and a permanent brain injury.
“Today, after a lengthy investigation, and with the support of colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendants have been held accountable for their actions.
“At the same time, I’m sadly mindful that this barbaric and senseless attack has left lasting scars, both emotional and physical. The victim, and indeed his family, have suffered unimaginably.”