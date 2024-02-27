Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The investigation related to a number of ATM thefts between October 27, 2018 and December 6, 2019, including the theft of two cash machines at a supermarket on Castle Way in Antrim.

At a sitting in Antrim Crown Court on Monday (February 26), Kenneth Clarke, aged 32, Broughdone Lane, Cullybackey, was sentenced to five years and eight months for conspiracy to steal, commit criminal damage and arson.

Jamie McConnell, aged 31, Upper Hightown Road, Belfast, was sentenced to three years and six months for conspiracy to steal, commit criminal damage and arson.

Sentencing took place at Antrim Crown Court.

Gary Kincaid, aged 36, Flush Road, Belfast, was sentenced to 11 months for assisting or encouraging offenders.

David McClurkin, aged 39, Mantlin Park, Kesh, was sentenced to a combination supervision order consisting of 60 hours of community service and two years on probation for assisting or encouraging offenders.

All of the custodial sentences will be served half in custody and half on licence.

Acknowledging the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “During the early hours of Friday, 6th December 2019 police received a report that a digger had been used to steal an ATM unit housing two cash machines at a supermarket on Castle Way. The digger used was subsequently set on fire. The ATM unit was successfully recovered by officers just a few miles away that same morning in the Birch Hill Road area of the town.

“Clarke, McConnell, Kincaid and McClurkin were arrested by investigating officers just days after the report, and subsequently charged with varying offences. All four had already entered a guilty plea prior to today’s sentencings in court.”

Detective Sergeant Gardiner continued: “ATM thefts undoubtedly have an untold devastating impact on local communities who are dependent on them day-to-day, as well as the business community.

“However, the fact that four men have appeared before court today shows that anyone involved in such crimes will be held accountable for the actions they choose to commit.