Four months jail sentence for man who punched partner on back of head

Ryan Finnegan (36), originally from Scotland but with an address listed as Carnlea Road in the Ballyclare area, admitted assaults - one on March 11 and the other on March 20 this year.

He also admitted causing criminal damage to a door on March 11 and criminal damage to a phone on March 20.

The defendant also admitted stealing prescription medication from the woman.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Finnegan appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from custody.

The court heard the defendant had no previous record in Northern Ireland but had 86 previous offences in Scotland.

A prosecutor said that as well as stealing tablets and punching the woman the defendant had damaged property in her home.

The court heard the woman also alleged that a number of days beforehand she had received a cut on her head when Finnegan had thrown a phone at her. A bedroom door had also been damaged.

Defence barrister Charlene Dempsey said the defendant intends to return to Scotland.

She said the couple had been in “a long distance relationship” before Finnegan then moved to Northern Ireland to live with the woman.

The lawyer said Finnegan had a heroin addiction and after being clear of drugs for some time had relapsed.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a “a very poor record” which “appear to be fuelled” by a combination of addiction to either drink or drugs.

He said one of the previous offences - for assault - had led to an 18 months prison sentence.

Regarding the incident before the court, the judge said it had been “a serious incident” of domestic violence.