Four people have appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court charged in connection with false imprisonment of a man in an alleged incident described by a judge as amounting to "torture".

Jake Mawhinney (32), of Larne Road in Ballymena, is charged with false imprisonment, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threatening or abusive behaviour, and possessing a hatchet as an offensive weapon.

Bailie Young (25), with an address formerly listed as Hillside Park in Ballymena, is charged with false imprisonment, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and threatening or abusive behaviour. The men appeared at court via video link from prison where they have been on remand.

Megan Robinson (33), of Tobar Grove, Cullybackey, is charged with false imprisonment of the man; causing criminal damage to his mobile phone and possession of cannabis.

Kathryn Mawhinney (30), of Maine Park, Galgorm, is charged with false imprisonment. The women were in the dock at the court. The charges are in relation to February 18 this year.

At a previous court a judge said the allegations were a "catalogue of offences that amount essentially to torture”.

The earlier court was told a man was at an address in Cullybackey when Jake Mawhinney allegedly “turned nasty" and "held him against his will,” punching him in the face when he tried to leave.

The man said he was “threatened with a hatchet and told to sit on a chair and not move”. A door was locked and the keys removed.

The man was further assaulted and Jake Mawhinney allegedly had thrown a hatchet at the man's head but he moved and it struck his body.

It was alleged Jake Mawhinney “discussed chopping his fingers off” and told Young to “hold his hand out” before Young allegedly “bent his fingers back in an attempt to break them.”

Mawhinney allegedly put an alcohol bottle into the man's face and the threats were made "including to chop up his family if he contacted the police”.

It was alleged discussions took place about "doing him in and putting him in the ground" before the man was allowed to leave.

The cases were sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 28.

The men were further remanded in custody and the women were each given continuing bail in the sum of £500.