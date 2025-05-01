Four people are charged following cannabis find at Belfast International Airport

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 1st May 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 14:58 BST
A number of people have been charged following the seizure of cannabis at Belfast International Airport.

Xuebiao Lin (57), of Kentish Road in Birmingham, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis on November 27 last year.

Zu Yin Zhou (53), of Finch Close in London, is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply on November 27.

Yanli Liang (37), of Keadyville Avenue in Belfast, is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply on November 17 last year.

Belfast International Airport. Photo: GoogleBelfast International Airport. Photo: Google
Wei-Jie Chong (30), of no fixed abode, is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply on December 22 last year.

They appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. They had the assistance of a Mandarin language interpreter.

The accused were further remanded in custody and the cases were sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on May 27.

