Police in Lisburn investigating a string of toy thefts from stores across Northern Ireland have charged four people with theft and going equipped for theft.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 19:09 BST

The three men, aged 31, 22 and 20, and one woman aged 25 are expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police image of seized items.Police image of seized items.
