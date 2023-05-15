The three men, aged 31, 22 and 20, and one woman aged 25 are expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow (Tuesday).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Police in Lisburn investigating a string of toy thefts from stores across Northern Ireland have charged four people with theft and going equipped for theft.
