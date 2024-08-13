Four people due in court following PSNI human trafficking operation searches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people have been charged as part of a police operation to target human trafficking.

The four – three men, aged 27, 31 and 52, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, on Tuesday following searches in Ballymena and Omagh.

They are all charged with a number of offences including controlling prostitution for gain and using criminal property, and are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on August 15.

Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit have carried out searches and arrested four people as part of an operation to target human trafficking. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Following the searches, a senior police officer urged anyone with information about human trafficking to come forward.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to tackle human trafficking for sexual exploitation, but we need your support,” said Detective Inspector Miskelly.

"This very real issue could be happening in your street or neighbourhood. And I am appealing to you, if you have any information or concerns that someone is being exploited or controlled, to please contact us.

"Likewise, if you are, or have been, a victim please speak to us. We have a dedicated team who want to help you, and I promise you will be treated with the utmost respect and sensitivity.

"In an emergency call 999; 101 in a non-emergency; or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 012 1700.”