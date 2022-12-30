Police officers investigating a report of assault on two boys in the Whiteabbey area have arrested four teenagers.

The assault on the two boys aged 13 and 14 was reported to have occurred in the Glenville Road area yesterday (Thursday, December 29) shortly after 8.30pm.

Detailing the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A group of boys were walking in the Glenwhirry Court area when a car stopped with them. The occupants then exited the vehicle and proceeded to assault two boys. They sustained facial injuries in the assault.

“Police attended the scene and stopped a Peugeot vehicle in the Glenwhirry Court area. Four males – two aged 18, 17 and 16 - were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault.

Glenwhirry Court. (Pic by Google).

