The assault on the two boys aged 13 and 14 was reported to have occurred in the Glenville Road area yesterday (Thursday, December 29) shortly after 8.30pm.
Detailing the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A group of boys were walking in the Glenwhirry Court area when a car stopped with them. The occupants then exited the vehicle and proceeded to assault two boys. They sustained facial injuries in the assault.
“Police attended the scene and stopped a Peugeot vehicle in the Glenwhirry Court area. Four males – two aged 18, 17 and 16 - were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault.
“All have since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.”