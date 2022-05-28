Loading...

Four vehicles seized for illegal use of red diesel

Four vehicles were seized in a single day for the illegal use of red diesel.

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 10:00 am

Police officers from Banbridge Neighbourhood Team and colleagues from the HMRC conducted an operation on Thursday (May 26) in Banbridge and Dromore in a multi-agency vehicle checkpoint operation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “You may have seen us conducting vehicle checkpoints in the area and we apologise for any delays to your journey.

“The objective of the operation was targeting vans and commercial vehicles in response to recent reports of cold calling in the community.

“We had a busy day with four vehicles seized for red diesel, one for no driving licence, one for no insurance and one arrest for criminal matters.

“Also various vehicles were searched by police and our colleagues from HMRC.

“If you ever see anything suspicious or any persons cold calling in your area please contact police on 101,” added the spokesperson.

