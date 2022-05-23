Frank McAlinden appeared via video-link at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday morning from Lurgan Police Station.

The 25-year-old defendent has an address as The Bell In, Cross Houses, Shresbury, England.

He stands accused of murdering Mr O’Hanlon and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, to commit an indictable offences, namely murder on the 21/05/2022.

Eamonn O'Hanlon from Gilford, Co Down who died after he was stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 21).

When asked if he understood the charges, he said ‘yes’.

Detective Constable Leeanne McKay was asked if she was aware of the facts of the case and if she could connect McAlinden to the charges, she said she could.

The DC said McAlinden presented himself to Lurgan Police Station in relation to the matter. She said when the charge was put to him, he said: “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”

The officer told the court that at 2.55am on Saturday May 21 police received a report from the Ambulanc Service that a 37 year old male had been stabbed in Gilford. Police attended and the victim was taken away by ambulance where he subsequently died of his injuries.

“Witness inquiries at the scene indicated that a person or persons within 9 Hill Street may have been responsible for this injury. Police attended and arrested three persons. They were interviewed and subsequently released unconditionally. As it transpired they had no involvement and in the meantime the defendant had handed himself in to Lurgan Police Station and, during interviews, accepted responsibility for the offence of having stabbed Mr O’Hanlon once in the chest area which was a fatal injury.

The District Judge remanded the defendant in custody with no application for bail having been made. The case has been adjourned for four weeks to Banbridge Court.

