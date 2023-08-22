Fraudster took money from pensioner (84) and then failed to buy and fit kitchen window for him

A man who took £400 from an 84-year-old man and then failed to buy and fit a kitchen window, has been ordered to do 200 hours Community Service.

Lee Taggart (36), of Drumadoon Drive in Dundonald, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on a charge of fraud by false representation relating to 2021.

The court heard the defendant had paid back £400 restitution.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the victim paid the defendant £400 to fit a window but he "just took the money" and the window was never installed.

The judge said the defendant had a record for fraud by false representation and asked: "Is this his modus operandi?

Judge Broderick asked Taggart: "Why do you do this? Are you just a dishonest person who goes around and promises people to do things and then take their money?"

The judge said the incident before the court occurred some time ago and had it been a more recent incident he would have jailed him.

As an alternative to jail, Judge Broderick said he would make Taggart do 200 hours of Community Service so he could "put something back into the community".