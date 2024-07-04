Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been sentenced for offences as a result of an extensive investigation into the fraudulent purchase of vehicles across Northern Ireland using a fake banking app.

Thomas Roberts, aged 30, and 25-year-old Shane McDonagh, both from the Staines area of Wraysbury, England were convicted of seven counts of fraud and possession of criminal assets.

Roberts was also separately convicted of driving with no insurance and McDonagh of possession of a Class C controlled drug.

At Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, they were handed a 40-month sentence for all offences. They were ordered to spend 20 months in prison, and the remainder of the sentence on licence.

A fake banking app which appeared to display the agreed amount being transferred. Picture: pixabay (stock image).

The fraudulent purchase of vehicles was carried out by both men between the period of February and October 2022 across the Belfast, Derry / Londonderry, Armagh and Newry areas,

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “An extensive and detailed investigation commenced after the suspects fraudulently purchased seven vehicles through classified advertising on a website.

"The seller was then contacted by the defendants and arrangements were made to meet in Northern Ireland.

"They then took the vehicle for a test drive and a price was agreed. The defendant showed a fake banking app which appeared to display the agreed amount being transferred. However, the money never arrived for the sale and contact was lost.

"Of the seven vehicles stolen in this manner three were later recovered, only one of which was in a usable condition.

"The two defendants were subsequently stopped disembarking from the Birkenhead to Belfast Ferry on May 15, 2023 and were arrested and later charged with related offences.

"These were very serious fraudulent offences and we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with illegal activity, including financial fraud.

