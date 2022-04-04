Fresh appeal for information about Hauser murder

Cllr Helena Dallat-O'Driscoll

The 18-year-old German student was found in Ballypatrick Forest, Ballycastle, two weeks after she had been seen on a ferry from Stranraer to Larne, in 1988.

A fresh appeal for information regarding the murder has been made by human rights lawyer, Claire McKeegan, and SDLP councillor, Helena Dallat O‘Driscoll, daughter of the late John Dallat, former Northern Ireland Assembly Deputy Speaker and MLA, who worked tirelessly so that the case was not forgotten.

Councillor Dallat O‘Driscoll said: “The Hauser family has suffered nonstop heartache for over 30 years. Inga Maria was a much loved, talented young woman with a thirst to learn about other cultures and languages when she arrived on our shores in the late eighties.

“She deserved so much better that to be so brutally taken from her family and friends and left face down in Ballypatrick Forest. People want to see a conclusion to this callous, savage killing.

“I am calling on those who know anything about this murder to share the information they have with the PSNI. I appeal directly to those people to give their account of what they know about what happened on the night of April 6, 1988 when Inga Maria Hauser didn’t take the train from Larne to Belfast as planned.

“Inga‘s parents, Josef and Almut, died without any justice for their daughter. She is survived by her sister, Friederike and her nephew Victor, who are heartbroken and desperately need closure for their loved one‘s brutal killing. There are people with vital information that could lead to her murderer being prosecuted. Those involved in this heinous crime must be brought to justice.”

The Hauser family lawyer, Claire McKeegan, Phoenix Law, also commented: “We are seeking a full inquest to examine this case at long last, something this family have been denied to date.