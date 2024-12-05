‘Frightening experience for the victims’ after Ballycarry home ransacked during burglary
Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Marks said: “At approximately 11.15pm, a report was received that entry had been gained to a residential property in the Main Street area sometime between 6pm and 11.30pm.
“The property had been ransacked and a sum of cash had been taken. Thankfully, no one was present at the time of the burglary but nonetheless this was a frightening experience for the victims involved.
“We are currently investigating a number of lines of enquiry in our efforts to identify a suspect and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone or anything suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1679 of 04/12/24.”
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.