A Ballycarry property was ransacked during a burglary on Wednesday (December 4) which police say was a frightening experience for the victims.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Marks said: “At approximately 11.15pm, a report was received that entry had been gained to a residential property in the Main Street area sometime between 6pm and 11.30pm.

“The property had been ransacked and a sum of cash had been taken. Thankfully, no one was present at the time of the burglary but nonetheless this was a frightening experience for the victims involved.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“We are currently investigating a number of lines of enquiry in our efforts to identify a suspect and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone or anything suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1679 of 04/12/24.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.