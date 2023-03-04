Two men who left without paying for over £100 of fuel who were caught when 'Post-It' notes used to cover a number plate fell off, have been ordered to do Community Service.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, where cousins Johnny Doherty (29), of Windmill Park in Ballynahinch and Barney Doherty (23), of Longlands Avenue in Newtownabbey, admitted the theft of £110 worth of fuel from Kilwaughter Filling Station near Larne on August 24 last year.

Barney Doherty also pleaded guilty to having 'Post-Its' for use in the course of theft; driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance for a Ford Transit van.

A prosecutor said a vehicle entered the forecourt "with its vehicle registration concealed with Post-It notes and taking £110 worth of fuel before driving off and failing to pay or enter the store".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court

She added that with the help of CCTV the "last two digits of the vehicle were uncovered".

Police were able to confirm the vehicle as a Ford Transit and when the full registration was confirmed, the vehicle was stopped "a short time later" in the Newry area.

The court heard Johnny Doherty has made full restitution to the filling station.

A defence lawyer told a previous court some of the sticky notes had blown off the number plate, prompting District Judge Nigel Broderick to say: "Not the greatest attempt at disguising their involvement".

At court on Thursday (March 2), a defence barrister said the presence of the Post-It notes "obviously show some degree of planning".

Judge Broderick said it was a "nasty offence" to fill a vehicle up with fuel and not pay for it.

He ordered Johnny Doherty to do 80 hours of Community Service.