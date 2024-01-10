A funfair firm is to stand trial over alleged safety failures at a ride which collapsed injuring up to six people, a judge ordered on Tuesday (January 9).

Emergency services at the funfair in Carrickfergus in July 2021. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Global Events and Attractions Ltd faces prosecution in connection with the incident at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim in July 2021. A private health and safety investigator has also been charged as part of the same case.

Six people, including four children, were reportedly taken to hospital following a collapse of the Star Flyer swing ride at the fairground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planet Fun stated at the time that an initial inquiry had found no mechanical defects and claimed the incident was caused by teenagers misusing equipment on the attraction. An investigation was also carried out by Northern Ireland’s Health and Safety Executive.

At Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday Global Events Ltd was formally charged with failing to ensure a safe system of work for all its employees and a further failure to protect non-employees. The company, with an address at Hamilton Road in Bellshill, is accused of the breaches of the Health and Safety at Work (Northern Ireland) Order on dates between July 12 and July 25.

Health and safety investigator Jeff Johnson appeared in court to be charged over the same incident. The 72-year-old, of Mill Cottage Park in Newtownards, faces a single count of exposing others to a risk to health and safety on those dates.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing he confirmed that he understood the allegation against him but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage. Lawyers for both defendants did not contest submissions that they have prima facie cases to answer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge George Conner confirmed: “Both parties will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed by the Recorder.”