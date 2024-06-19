Further arrest and items seized in Hillsborough as Banbridge car park shooting probe continues
Officers conducted a search at residential premises in the Dromara area of Co Down on Wednesday, June 19, as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident in which a man in his 40s was shot in the abdomen by a masked man in a car park at around 8pm on Friday, April 12.
Detective Inspector Handley said: “Following the search, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“A subsequent search was conducted by officers at a property in the Hillsborough area on Wednesday 19th June. A number of items were seized during the incident.
“To date, we have made four arrests as part of this ongoing investigation. Three men aged, 46, 39 and 34 years old, who were previously arrested remain on police bail as enquiries continuing.
“We continue to appeal for information in relation to this investigation and we would be keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.
"We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened. This information could greatly help with our enquiries.”
Police added that information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or a submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.