A GAA player sustained a broken eye orbital bone and an open wound to his face when he was punched by another player during a match, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before the court was Gavin Anthony McGreevey (28), from Sperrin Mews, Magherafelt, who pleaded guilty to assaulting the player, causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecuting counsel said on March 10, 2022, police received a report of an alleged assault which took place at Desertmartin during a match involving Desertmartin and Wolfe Tones on March 6.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said Desertmartin player McGreevey and the other player had been challenging for the ball when the incident happened.

Other players intervened but McGreevey struck the victim with his right fist, resulting in an open wound to his face and a cut to the eye that required stitches. He also sustained a broken orbital bone.