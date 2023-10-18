Register
Gaelic player punched in the face during game suffered broken eye orbital bone, court told

A GAA player sustained a broken eye orbital bone and an open wound to his face when he was punched by another player during a match, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:28 BST
Before the court was Gavin Anthony McGreevey (28), from Sperrin Mews, Magherafelt, who pleaded guilty to assaulting the player, causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecuting counsel said on March 10, 2022, police received a report of an alleged assault which took place at Desertmartin during a match involving Desertmartin and Wolfe Tones on March 6.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
She said Desertmartin player McGreevey and the other player had been challenging for the ball when the incident happened.

Other players intervened but McGreevey struck the victim with his right fist, resulting in an open wound to his face and a cut to the eye that required stitches. He also sustained a broken orbital bone.

Adjourning the case until December 6 for a pre-sentence report, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told McGreevey it was in his interests to cooperate.