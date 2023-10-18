Gaelic player punched in the face during game suffered broken eye orbital bone, court told
Before the court was Gavin Anthony McGreevey (28), from Sperrin Mews, Magherafelt, who pleaded guilty to assaulting the player, causing actual bodily harm.
Prosecuting counsel said on March 10, 2022, police received a report of an alleged assault which took place at Desertmartin during a match involving Desertmartin and Wolfe Tones on March 6.
She said Desertmartin player McGreevey and the other player had been challenging for the ball when the incident happened.
Other players intervened but McGreevey struck the victim with his right fist, resulting in an open wound to his face and a cut to the eye that required stitches. He also sustained a broken orbital bone.
Adjourning the case until December 6 for a pre-sentence report, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told McGreevey it was in his interests to cooperate.