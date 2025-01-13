Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Galgorm man had admitted making a threat to kill a male and female.

Jason Coulter (23), of Sandmount Drive, committed offences on August 5 last year.

He also admitted assaulting the male he threatened; and assaulting two police officers.

The defendant also admitted possessing a knife as an offensive weapon and possessing drugs including Diazepam and Pregabalin.

A charge of possessing Class C drugs with intent to supply was withdrawn.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

The case was adjourned to February 6 for a pre-sentence report