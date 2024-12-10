A motorist hit a speed of 101mph.

Una Clarke (24), of Magheramore Road near Garvagh, pleaded guilty to exceeding a 70mph limit near Randalstown at 3pm on Monday October 7 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Amanda Brady said it was a "very high speed in the middle of the day when presumably there was other traffic about".

The judge told the defendant "you have to realise you are in danger of losing your licence when you drive at over 100mph" but she handed down nine penalty points and a £250 fine.