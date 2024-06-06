Garvagh motorist’s drink driving offence detected following dog show
Colm McLaughlin (31), of Lyttlesdale in Garvagh, came to police attention in the Ballymena Road area of Antrim town around 1.30am on April 22 this year.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 61 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been at a dog show in Cork and after stopping in Antrim on the way home made a "foolish decision" to take some drink.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £250.