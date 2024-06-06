Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A court was told a motorist on the way home from a dog show was detected drink driving in County Antrim.

Colm McLaughlin (31), of Lyttlesdale in Garvagh, came to police attention in the Ballymena Road area of Antrim town around 1.30am on April 22 this year.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 61 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been at a dog show in Cork and after stopping in Antrim on the way home made a "foolish decision" to take some drink.