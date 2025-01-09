Gary Patterson: police renew appeal for information on whereabouts of missing man last seen in Larne

Police are reissuing their appeal for information in relation to missing person, Gary Patterson. Photo: PSNI
Police are reissuing their appeal for information in relation to missing person, Gary Patterson.

In a statement, PSNI Inspector Ash said: “45-year-old Gary Patterson has now been missing for almost 3 months, having last been seen was last seen in Larne on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

“Gary was reported missing on Friday, December 20 and has links to the Larne and Belfast areas.

“He has dark hair and when last seen, he had a thick moustache and was wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat (pictured).”

Inspector Ash added: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Gary’s wellbeing and would ask that anyone who has seen him, or who may have information which may help us to locate him, contact police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24.”

A number of searches for Mr Patterson have taken place in recent weeks.

