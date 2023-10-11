Gas boilers stolen after break-ins at eight properties in new Lisburn development
In a statement appealing for information about the theft, the PSNI said: “Sometime between 12 noon on Saturday 7th October and approximately 8am on Monday 9th October, eight properties on the site were broken into and four gas boilers were stolen from four of the properties.
“It is believed the offender(s), have likely gained access from a neighbouring field and then through the rear patio doors of the properties, where glass panes were smashed before the boilers were removed.
“Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around the site during the aforementioned times, or anyone who has information that may assist their investigation to call 101, quoting serial 270 09/10/23.
“If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”