Four gas boilers have been stolen from a new-build development site in the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn.

In a statement appealing for information about the theft, the PSNI said: “Sometime between 12 noon on Saturday 7th October and approximately 8am on Monday 9th October, eight properties on the site were broken into and four gas boilers were stolen from four of the properties.

“It is believed the offender(s), have likely gained access from a neighbouring field and then through the rear patio doors of the properties, where glass panes were smashed before the boilers were removed.

Police are appealing for information after four gas boilers were stolen from a Lisburn development. Photo by: Pacemaker

“Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around the site during the aforementioned times, or anyone who has information that may assist their investigation to call 101, quoting serial 270 09/10/23.