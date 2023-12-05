A 21-year-old, accused of attempting to grievously harm another man and possessing an offensive weapon, has been sent for trial.

Michael Corey, aged 21, from Derrymore Road, Gawley’s Gate, appeared in the dock of a preliminary enquiry at Craigavon Magistrates Court, charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a bottle, and affray on October 17, 2021.

The deputy district judge said: “The number of eye witnesses identifying the defendant and evidence of injuries, yes, there is a prima facia case.”

The case against Corey is to be heard in Craigavon Crown Court with the arraignment date January 16.