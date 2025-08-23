George Best Belfast City Airport: woman arrested after suspected drugs worth £200,000 seized
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit arrested the 38-year-old on Saturday after an air passenger was detected with cannabis in their luggage.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
Detective Inspector Kelly of Organised Crime said: “Today is a great example of partnership work conducted by agencies within the Organised Crime Task Force (OCTF).
"We are aware organised criminal groups seek to exploit any route into Northern Ireland to distribute drugs and profiteer from their criminality.
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland and our law enforcement partners within OCTF continue to detect and deter these groups from operating here.
“The arrested person is currently in custody to be interviewed by detectives.”