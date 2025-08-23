A woman has been arrested at George Best Belfast City Airport after police seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £200,000.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit arrested the 38-year-old on Saturday after an air passenger was detected with cannabis in their luggage.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Kelly of Organised Crime said: “Today is a great example of partnership work conducted by agencies within the Organised Crime Task Force (OCTF).

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit arrested a 38-year-old woman and seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £200,000, on Saturday, August 23. Picture: PSNI

"We are aware organised criminal groups seek to exploit any route into Northern Ireland to distribute drugs and profiteer from their criminality.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland and our law enforcement partners within OCTF continue to detect and deter these groups from operating here.

“The arrested person is currently in custody to be interviewed by detectives.”