Gilford house fire being treated as deliberate attempt to endanger life

A house fire in Gilford is being treated by police as arson with intent to endanger life.

Emergency services attended the scene of the blaze at a property in the Castleview area just after 8.15pm on Friday (November 18).

Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were able to extinguish the fire. It is understood that no one was in the property at the time.

Detectives in Lurgan are now appealing for information from the public to help with their investigation into the incident.

Detective Constable Jennings said: “Police attended the address along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. It was confirmed that the fire had started outside the property and caused damage to the front door, hallway and kitchen. We believe that this was a deliberate ignition and as such we are investigating the fire as arson with intent to endanger life.

"Thankfully the occupant of the property was not at home at the time and our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further.”

Police are urging anyone who may be able to help detectives with their inquiries to come forward.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the fire took place or who witnessed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1738 of 18/11/22,” added Detective Constable Jennings.