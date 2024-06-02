Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Co Down man, who bit a police officer in the eye and used a snooker cue and ball as weapons, has been given an 11-month suspended jail sentence.

Martin James Campbell, aged 36, from Ballymacanallen Road, Gilford faced two sets of charges at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

In the first set of eight charges dated April 21 last year, Campbell had pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage, two counts of common assault, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a snooker cue and a snooker ball, assault on police and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second set of three charges, dated December 4, 2022, Campbell pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police, disorderly behaviour at Low Town Road, Waringstown and resisting police.

Defence barrister Ms Ciara Ennis said the cases against her client had been adjourned previously as it was hoped that he would be attending Sr Consilio’s in Newry ‘imminently’.

"That has not played out and he has now been told he will not be offered a place until Christmas 2024,” said Ms Ennis who said her client is engaging with the Community Addiction teams and is attending Trasna House with hopes of getting treatment in Downpatrick.

She added that there has been more than 13 months since Campbell has abstained successfully from alcohol and has engaged with AA. She said there has been no further offending nor has he come to police attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She referred to the pre-sentence report which said Campbell was presenting with a ‘high level of motivation’ but was concerned that if he was given a Probation Order it might upset any potential future treatment for him.

District Judge Francis Rafferty pointed out that Campbell is in breach of suspended sentences.

In the first set of charges dated April 21, 2023, District Judge Rafferty said he would sentence Campbell to a total of five months in prison for each of the charges suspended for 18 months.

The prosecutor said he had an application to apply for compensation for the injuries sustained by one of the police constables on April 21 last year. District Judge Rafferty asked the nature of the injuries. “He was bitten in the eye, I understand, and was off work as a result,” said the prosecutor. The district judge said the defendant is not working and wasn’t going to “make him a hostage to fortune”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding the second set of charges dated December 4, 2022, for each of the assaults on police and disorderly behaviour Campbell was sentenced to a three-month jail term suspended for 18 months to run concurrently with each other but consecutive to the sentences for the offences on April 21 last year.

In relation to the suspended sentences imposed by the court on September 22, 2022, they will be varied to run from Wednesday for 18 months and consecutive to all other sentences