Gilford man was verbally abusive to staff and customers at Waringstown supermarket, Craigavon court hears
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nathan Doonan, aged 34. from Hunters Hill Park, Gilford, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with being simple drunk.
-
-
A prosecutor told the court that police were tasked to the Mace supermarket in Waringstown following reports of an ‘male being verbally aggressive to staff and customers’.
The defendant appeared intoxicated with slurred speech and when police went to speak to him he became verbally aggressive. Despite warnings he continued to be aggressive.
Doonan’s solicitor, Gabriel Ingram, said his client had gone to the gym earlier and then went to a friend’s house where he started drinking.
“It was the first time he had been drinking in months and it just went to his head. He went into the Mace to get some snacky food.”
District Judge Michael Ranaghan fined the defendant £85 plus the offender levy of £15.