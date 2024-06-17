Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist, who hit a kerb and went onto a grass verge beside a 10ft drop into a river, was over the drink driving limit, a court hears.

Mia McIldoon, aged 21, from Sandy Row, Gilford, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with drink driving.

The court heard that on May 20 this year at around 5.21am, police received a report of a single vehicle crash at the junction of Glebe Road and Church Road Annaclone.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Police attended and saw a Renault Megane on a grass verge beside a 10ft drop into a river. There was no driver in the vehicle. A farmer reported the crash and said the driver appeared intoxicated.

The defendant was the last registered owner and police went to her home address. She failed a preliminary breath test, was arrested and taken to Banbridge police station where an evidential sample was taken with a reading of 78.

McIldoon’s solicitor Mr John McAtamney said the defendant had a clear record. He explained she had been at a friend’s house and had taken some alcohol. It had been her intention to stay there but that didn’t work out.

“She had fallen asleep and woke in the early hours of the morning and found herself in the house alone. She didn’t know where her friend had gone. There was no charge on her phone and she became anxious at that stage and decided she would drive home,” said Mr McAtamney.

He explained that on her way home she had a ‘collision with a kerb’ and a local farmer came to her aid. Her father then came and collected her and the farmer had contacted the police.

Mr McAtamney revealed his client, who is a trainee dental nurse, has been driving for three years and has no penalty points and no previous convictions. He said her car has now been written off because of this accident.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan referred to McIldoon’s clear record. “You did make a very silly decision and that’s going to cost you.