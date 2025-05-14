A motorist who crashed into a hedge on his way to work was almost four times the drink drive limit.

David Williamson (48), of Hunters Hill Park in Gilford, had an alcohol in breath reading of 138 - the legal limit is 35.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he admitted offences which happened on April 18 this year.

As well as the excess alcohol he used a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said police received numerous calls from members of the public about the defendant's driving.

Reports came in from the Gilford area around 6.20am. The vehicle veered across the centre line towards oncoming traffic; it clipped a kerb and had driven over a traffic island narrowly avoiding a bollard and then had driven into a hedge.

He turned up for work in the Antrim town area under the influence of alcohol. Substantial damage had been caused to his vehicle and both rear tyres were deflated.

CCTV from the workplace showed the defendant staggering out of the vehicle. The court was told he had no previous convictions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down an interim driving ban. He said he was concerned about the "very high reading" and adjourned the case to June 10 for a pre-sentence report.