Gilford: PSNI seize suspected cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms found in car

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th May 2025, 10:21 BST
Suspected cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms have been discovered during a police search of a car in the Gilford area.

Officers were on patrol in the area when noticed an uninsured vehicle. They said the driver attempted to make off but was located by police a short time later in a nearby address.

A search of the vehicle revealed the suspected drugs and a lock knife.

A police spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was seized and their enquiries are ongoing.

