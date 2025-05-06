Gilford: PSNI seize suspected cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms found in car
Suspected cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms have been discovered during a police search of a car in the Gilford area.
Officers were on patrol in the area when noticed an uninsured vehicle. They said the driver attempted to make off but was located by police a short time later in a nearby address.
A search of the vehicle revealed the suspected drugs and a lock knife.
A police spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was seized and their enquiries are ongoing.