Gilford woman fined for failing to pay a taxi fare in Lisburn back in 2019
Stacey McLoughlin, 23, whose address was given as Castleview in Gilford, appeared in court charged with making off without paying.
The court heard that on November 18, 2019, police attended Flush Park in Lisburn after being contacted by a taxi driver.
The driver stated that he had collected the defendant from Lisburn train station and delivered her to Flush Park where she left without paying the fare, which amounted to £4.90.
A defence lawyer said the defendant was resident at the hostel in Flush Park at the time.
He continued: “She has mental health issues, anxiety and depression. She has no family support.”
District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “She had no money and she couldn’t walk to Flush Park? Disgusting.”
Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150 and an offender’s levy of £15.
She also ordered the defendant to pay compensation of £4.90.