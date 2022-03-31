It is understood the middle-aged man tried to get the 14-year-old girl, who was walking alone, to come with him.

The incident happened at around 6pm last night (Wednesday March 30) near Rushmere Shopping Centre.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report last night of a middle aged man approaching a 14 year old girl, and trying to get her to come with him.

“The young girl was walking alone in the area around Rushmere in Craigavon last night, at around 6pm, when the stranger came up to her and tried to convince her to have him take her home.

“She had never seen him before. The girl then ran away.

“The man has been described as in his 40s, slim, with blonde hair.

“Please be aware, and if you think you have any information for us, please contact on 101, or online, using reference 1569 30/03/22.”

