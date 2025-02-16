A court was told a seven-year-old girl was sitting unrestrained on a stool in a vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard there were nine seats in the vehicle but there were ten people inside.

Offences were detected at Ballymena Road in Antrim town on December 21 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Marko Yoranov Kolev (34), with an address given as Upper Princes Street in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to charges of using a vehicle when the number of passengers involved a danger of injury; and driving whilst a child under 14 was in the rear without a seat belt.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant pleaded guilty by post. He was given three penalty points and was fined £300.