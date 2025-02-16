Girl (7) on a stool had no seat belt in vehicle

A court was told a seven-year-old girl was sitting unrestrained on a stool in a vehicle.

The court heard there were nine seats in the vehicle but there were ten people inside.

Offences were detected at Ballymena Road in Antrim town on December 21 last year.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
Marko Yoranov Kolev (34), with an address given as Upper Princes Street in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to charges of using a vehicle when the number of passengers involved a danger of injury; and driving whilst a child under 14 was in the rear without a seat belt.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant pleaded guilty by post. He was given three penalty points and was fined £300.

